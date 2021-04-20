Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Joe Biden

Watch Live: Jury Delivers Verdict in Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Pool via Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin is set to deliver its verdict on the murder and manslaughter charges against the former Minneapolis police officer.

Money Report

business 5 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Netflix, CSX, Tenet Health & More

business 28 mins ago

Target CEO Brian Cornell's Speaking Event Postponed as Country Awaits Chauvin Verdict

Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. The white former officer's conduct last May, which was captured on video, set off a nationwide firestorm of protests and unrest against police brutality and racism.

The anonymous group of 12 jurors began deliberating Monday, following closing arguments from the prosecution and Chauvin's defense at the end of the nearly three-week trial in a Minneapolis courthouse. The jury had no time limit to reach a verdict.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder has a maximum of 25 years, and the manslaughter charge has a maximum of 10 years. Actual sentences often fall short of statutory maximums.

Earlier Tuesday, President Joe Biden weighed in on the trial, saying he hoped the jury reached the "right verdict." The case was "overwhelming in my view," Biden said at the White House, noting he was only sharing his opinion now that the jury was sequestered in deliberation.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenpoliticsGeorge Floydlawcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us