WNBA Star Brittany Griner Released From Russian Custody After 10 Months, Biden Says

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nine months, was released on a prisoner swap and is expected to be home within 24 hours.

Griner was arrested ten months ago for possessing two vape cartridges containing hashish oil while traveling through an airport near Moscow. She was sentenced to nine years in prison in August and transferred to a penal colony last month.

In exchange for Griner's release, the U.S. agreed to release imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Notably absent from the swap was American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody for far longer. Biden said it was not a decision on his part.

"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan," Biden said. "Sadly for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's."