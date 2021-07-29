Miami-Dade Still to Decide on Masks in Schools

Miami-Dade school officials don’t want to be rushed into making a decision on masks in the classroom. In Broward County, school board members made the unanimous decision on Wednesday to mandate all students and teachers to wear masks inside classrooms.

But in Miami-Dade, they’re planning on holding off on making that call.

“Time is still on our side,” said Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We believe it is reasonable to expect no later than two weeks prior to the start of the school year for us to make that announcement, at the latest.”

Just two months ago, the district announced masks would be optional.

“We are in a different position today, where the critical elements unfortunately have trended in the wrong direction,” said Carvalho.

The high positivity rates in children is why Broward County school officials voted to make masks mandatory.

“We have data that masks gives us something that minimize the likelihood of us transmitting the virus. It is the most protection that we have at this time outside of being vaccinated,” said Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Low vaccination rates being part of the reason for the decision, school board members said in the meeting.

“Approximately 21% of Broward County children ages 12-19 are vaccinated. I was honestly shocked to hear this number because i thought the vaccination rate would be a lot higher.”

Though Broward school board members said they would revisit this issue in the fall if vaccination rates go up and COVID cases go down.