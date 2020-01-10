population

Florida Is Top Moving Destination in America, Report Says

“Florida has been showing signs of growth for a decade,” said Miguel Caminos, U-Haul Company of Orlando president.

1741350TB006_uhaul
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

We all know Florida is a popular state to move to.

But now, the Sunshine State is the most popular state to move to, according to a new report.

According to U-Haul, more moving trucks entered the state’s borders than exited them in 2019, making Florida the top growth state of that year.

Local

Miami-Dade Police Department 2 hours ago

Miami-Dade Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths of Homeless Victims

students making a difference 30 mins ago

Miami-Dade Senior Is the Definition of a Student-Athlete

Texas previously held the title of most popular moving destination, according to U-Haul. The company analyzed migration trends data – compiled from “more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions” – to formulate the results.

U-Haul acknowledged that while the trends don’t correlate directly to population or economic growth, the data is an effective indicator of “how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.”

Trailing behind Florida and Texas for top growth states are North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.

Click here to read the full report.

This article tagged under:

populationFloridasunshine state
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us