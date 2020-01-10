Florida Is Top Moving Destination in America, Report Says

We all know Florida is a popular state to move to.

But now, the Sunshine State is the most popular state to move to, according to a new report.

According to U-Haul, more moving trucks entered the state’s borders than exited them in 2019, making Florida the top growth state of that year.

Texas previously held the title of most popular moving destination, according to U-Haul. The company analyzed migration trends data – compiled from “more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions” – to formulate the results.

U-Haul acknowledged that while the trends don’t correlate directly to population or economic growth, the data is an effective indicator of “how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.”

Trailing behind Florida and Texas for top growth states are North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.

