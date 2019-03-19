The following content is created in partnership with Memorial Healthcare System. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Memorial Healthcare System.

Whether you're living with heart disease or a related condition like high cholesterol and high blood pressure, here are easy changes and choices you can make to maximize your physical and mental well-being.

Practice good heart health

At Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute, the cardiologists who treat advanced heart failure are also experts on preventative care. Why? Because taking care of your heart is as important after a diagnosis as before. Follow a healthy diet, make time to exercise and don't smoke.

Lean on loved ones

Social support has a powerful impact on health. It's so important, in fact, that the care teams at Memorial encourage friends and family members to collaborate on care plans. Whether you need a task done or just a hug, don't be afraid to ask your loved ones for help.

Know where you stand

By regularly monitoring your weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels, you're able to quickly alert your doctors to any changes that may happen. This gives your team a big head start if they need to adjust your medical plan or arrange for further tests.

Stress less

When stress-reducing techniques are integrated into procedures at Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute, patients' risks are lowered and they get home sooner. Likewise, good things happen to your health when you laugh, medidate, take a warm bath or do anything that lowers your anxiety and elevates your mood.

Have confidence in your care

Quality of life, compassionate care, dedicated expertise and ease of treatment. When you and your medical team have the same priorities, you know your heart is in good hands.