Homestead Family Says Drunk Driver Killed 2 Relatives and Sent 2 Others To The Hospital

A family of six from Homestead was on a road trip to North Carolina when their relatives say they were hit by a drunk driver, who was later arrested.

Two of those family members, Adrianna and Heidy Martinez, a mother and daughter, were killed in the crash.

“My mother was one of a kind. Everybody knew her,” said Jessie Martinez, whose mother and sister were killed in the crash.

The family says Adrianna and Heidy died early Wednesday morning in a crash in Ocala, Florida after the van they were in was hit by a drunk driver.

Four other family members were in the van too.

The family says the six relatives in the van were on the way to North Carolina to surprise relatives who had just moved there.

“They borrowed my parent’s van so they could all go in one car up to North Carolina,” family member Gleny Andrade said. “20 minutes away from our home here in Ocala, they were struck by a driver who was under the influence.”

Adrianna’s husband, her son, her daughter-in-law and her granddaughter, a 10-month-old, survived the crash.

Of the four survivors, two are in the hospital.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration about 35% of deadly crashes from 2011 to 2015 involved a drunk driver over the legal limit and about 29% in 2018.