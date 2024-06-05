1 arrested after suspected stolen car crashed, ditched in Golden Glades: Police

One person was taken into custody as police investigated a suspected stolen vehicle that crashed and was ditched in Golden Glades on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The investigation brought out a large police presence, including a helicopter, to the site of the crash at 65 Northwest 135th Street.

Aerial footage showed the car, a black Chevrolet, crashed into a fence outside a home.

Miami-Dade Police said they were working a stolen vehicle perimeter and took one person into custody.

The name of the person arrested has not been released.

Authorities did not immediately describe that person's connection, if any, to the suspected stolen car.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.