1 critically injured in Miami gas station shooting during dispute

A person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Saturday, after a dispute quickly turned violent at a gas station in Miami.

Four people got into an altercation at the gas station, along southwest 40th Terrace, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot another, according to Miami-Dade police.

The victim was taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition.

Police say three suspects were detained at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 cameras were rolling amid the very active scene, capturing what appeared to be more than one of the suspects being taken into custody.

It's unclear what led up to the initial altercation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.