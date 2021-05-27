Coral Springs

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting in Coral Springs

By NBC 6

NBC 6

One person died and another was injured Thursday in a shooting in Coral Springs, police said.

Officers responded at around 5:11 p.m. to the 2300 block of 95th Avenue, where they found two female victims, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

They were taken to North Broward Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody, but police have not released additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for details.

