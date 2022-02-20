1 Dead, 1 Injured in Cooper City Shooting

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Cooper City Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 5000 block of South Flamingo Road and involved ATV riders.

BSO and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have any information contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.