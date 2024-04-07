1 dead, 1 left with life-threatening injuries in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

One person is dead while another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday morning.

According to a statement by Broward Sheriff’s Office, Police received a call around 11:05 A.M. about a shooting in 3000 Block of Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies say that paramedics declared one of the victims dead on scene while the other person was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the shooting, the statement says.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.