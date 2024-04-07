Lauderdale Lakes

1 dead, 1 left with life-threatening injuries in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say the are investigating the cause of the shooting.

By NBC6

One person is dead while another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday morning.

According to a statement by Broward Sheriff’s Office, Police received a call around 11:05 A.M. about a shooting in 3000 Block of Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies say that paramedics declared one of the victims dead on scene while the other person was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the shooting, the statement says.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Lauderdale Lakes
