New videos show wild school fight that led to 5 people shot in Miami Gardens

New videos show the wild fight outside a Miami Gardens high school that police said led to five people including two teens being shot Monday afternoon.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident began with an altercation involving students at Miami Norland Senior High School.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments some teens were involved in a fight as school was getting out.

At least two students can be seen tussling as people believed to be teachers intervene to break it up.

"I know there was some girls fighting. I don’t know what for. I think they was fighting because some beef, some smack talk," Jamari, a student at Norland, told NBC6. "I know there was two fights, one outside of the school and one happened around the back over there. It did look like a lot of people, like a lot of jumping. Two girls or two or three girls on each side.”

Police said after the fight, a parent went to the home on Northwest 197th Street of one of the teens to speak to their parent, and another altercation broke out.

During that altercation, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

Five people, including three adults and two teens were injured by the gunfire. All were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

"This is still being investigated. It's not a shootout, however there were some shots that were fired but we’re still trying to investigate that," Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado said.

An adult who is a person of interest was detained and police are trying to determine that person's involvement, Delgado said.