1 dead, 3 detained after shooting in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

A man has died after he showed up at a hospital following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

Authorities were called to the 1400 block of NE 57th Street at approximately 1:01 p.m. in reference to a shooting. On scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim, according to a spokesperson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Shortly after, officers learned that the victim had arrived at Imperial Point Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed to NBC6 Sunday that the victim later died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed a number of vehicles parked on the street in the moments before several shots were fired. Resident Jason Fogelman said that he had just driven past the house where the shooting happened with his son on their way to lunch. When he heard the gunfire, he said he called 911.

"We have children. There are probably 10, 12 children that live on the street. They easily could have been playing outside. This was 1 o'clock in the afternoon, and it's got to stop," Fogelman told NBC6. "People are terrified to come outside of their homes."

Following the sound of gunfire, surveillance video captured screams, and then people trying to get the victim into a vehicle, presumably to drive him to the hospital.

Three people were detained at the scene Saturday, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. As of Sunday, detectives do not believe there are additional suspects.

Neighbors told NBC6 that the shooting took place at a short-term rental property, but police have yet to confirm that information.

"Every other week, we have somebody coming in," Fogelman said. "You have some good people that come in. But every other week, there's a party."

Nearby residents said they also called police on Friday, the day before the shooting.

"There was a massive party. There was cars everywhere. They threw something at my mother. So, the cops come. Not even 45 minutes later, the party picks back up," Fogelman said. "Somebody threw a wine bottle at someone else that tried to say something. But I feel like it's just not being taken seriously enough, and as residents, we don't have much leverage against this, and we need to figure out what we need to do to protect our children in our homes."

On Sunday, several violation notices were posted on the front door of the property where the shooting happened.

Fogelman and other neighbors said that they are working on starting a neighborhood watch group.

"Take accountability and make sure that the people that are coming into these residences are vetted, and that there aren't giant, blown-out parties with weapons literally threatening the livelihoods of our homes, our children," he said. "A murder at 1 o'clock, broad daylight, in the middle of the afternoon is unacceptable, and the city needs to do something to help us here."

Authorities have not released information about what led up to the shooting. But the investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.