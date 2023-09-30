1 dead after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood 

One man is dead after an altercation outside of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood ended in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Seminole Police say the victim was walking outside the Hotel at around 4:30 AM on Saturday when he was confronted by one, or more people in a car entering the hotel, when the shooting happened.

According to the police, the shooter fired off one round and struck the victim in the chest and fled in the vehicle.

Police also said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital but, unfortunately, the man passed away.

Police are still investigating the scene and will release more information when it becomes available.

