Man shot dead by Miami Police in Little Havana: Authorities

The active police investigation is underway in the area of SW 5th Avenue and 3rd Street

By Briana Trujillo

A man who was reportedly shooting in the air and at a building in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood was shot and killed by officers Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said officers responded to the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and 3rd Street around 12:45 p.m. after receiving calls of a man who was shooting in the air and toward a building.

There was an encounter with the man and shots were fired by several officers, Morales said.

The suspect, who police believe resided in the area, was shot several times and killed at the scene, Morales said. His name was not immediately released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Morales said investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

"We're still looking for any motive that might have caused his behavior today," Morales said.

Police said they closed Southwest 4th to 6th avenues and Southwest 3rd to 5th streets for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

