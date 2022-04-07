1 Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton

Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Boca Raton shopping center that left one person injured and another person in custody Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened at the Town Center at Boca Raton, where the victim was shot in the leg in front of the Williams Sonoma store, Boca Raton Police officials said.

"I just saw out of the corner of my eye, everybody scatter, I left the counter and ran to the back with everybody," employee Chris Figura told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where their identity and condition were not released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

. @bocapolice is on scene at Town Center Mall in reference to a shooting investigation. Officers have detained possible suspects.



There is no active shooter and officers will remain on scene while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/BtIrQAYb1S — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 6, 2022

Police said they do have a possible suspect in custody, but did not release their identity or a suspected motive.