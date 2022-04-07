Palm Beach County

1 Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Town Center at Boca Raton

The incident took place Wednesday at the Town Center at Boca Raton, where the victim was shot in the leg in front of the Williams Sonoma store

Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Boca Raton shopping center that left one person injured and another person in custody Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened at the Town Center at Boca Raton, where the victim was shot in the leg in front of the Williams Sonoma store, Boca Raton Police officials said.

"I just saw out of the corner of my eye, everybody scatter, I left the counter and ran to the back with everybody," employee Chris Figura told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where their identity and condition were not released.

Police said they do have a possible suspect in custody, but did not release their identity or a suspected motive.

