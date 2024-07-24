Diver hit by propeller, 2 boats capsize during start of lobster mini-season in South Florida

At least one diver was hurt and two boats capsized in South Florida on Wednesday, the first day of lobster mini-season.

Hundreds of boats hit the water, several even before the sun came up, for the start of the mini-season, which runs through Thursday.

Miami-Dade County incidents

In Miami-Dade County, the first vessel capsized before 8 a.m. A diver was briefly reported missing before being found on another boat.

In another incident, authorities said two individuals were diving as their boat began to sink. Chopper6 caught an aerial view of the vessel upside down in the water.

The divers were picked up by Miami-Dade Police Department Marine Patrol, and they were brought to Crandon Park Marina. Neither was injured.

In Sunny Isles, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to calls after noon about two missing divers.

"Our units were able to locate the divers and transported them back to their vessel," the fire rescue said.

Officials also said there was one small boat fire at Crandon marina, but no one was hurt. A tow company driver said they used a fire extinguisher and bucket of water to put it out.

Monroe County incidents

In the Lower Keys, a man diving for lobster near the Boca Chica Bridge was reportedly struck by a boat propeller and flown to a Miami hospital at around 8:09 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s condition is not known.

He "was brought ashore at the Key Haven Boat Ramp and Trauma Star landed on the Shark Key Bridge — temporarily blocking U.S. 1 traffic at the Shark Key Bridge," the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Diving safety tips

According to the Divers Alert Network (DAN), a diving safety organization, "statistics have shown that lobster mini-season has resulted in unexpected injuries and fatalities as divers have rushed to hunt."

The organization highlights four steps to take to stay safe in the water:

check air often

always dive with a buddy

know your limits

plan your dive, and dive your plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) also encourages safety on its website and lists the following guidelines for divers:

wear a life jacket when underway

designate a sober operator for the vessel

stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device when lobstering in open water

stay within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if near an inlet or navigation channel

As for boat operators, they must slow to idle speed when traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on an inlet or navigational channel, the FWC says.