What to know as Florida's 2024 lobster mini-season set to start

Florida's annual lobster mini-season is set to begin on Wednesday, with a number of rules and regulations that have to be followed.

The 2024 mini-season runs from July 24-25 and allows residents and visitors to catch spiny lobsters.

This year's season actually started with a Florida resident-only day back on July 14, but starting Wednesday, the event is open to all.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a number of rules for lobster divers.

Lobster Mini-Season Rules

All boaters must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit.

The lobster’s carapace must be larger than 3 inches when measured in the water. Anything shorter than that cannot be harvested and must be released back into the water.

Officials will be checking sizes in the water and once you get to the dock.

You’re allowed a daily total of six lobsters per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person for the rest of Florida.

Harvest of lobster is prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park during the sport season. At all times, harvest of lobster is prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, and in the five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park.

Lobster must be landed in whole condition. Separating the tail from the body is prohibited in state waters.

The harvest or possession of eggbearing spiny lobster, or any other eggbearing species of lobster belonging to the families Palinuridae (spiny lobsters), Scyllaridae (slipper lobsters) or Synaxidae (furry lobsters) is prohibited.

Keep in mind that lobster violations are a criminal offense and it could mean jail time.

FWC says the next two days will be busy, and they’re encouraging all boaters to be safe on the water.

For more information on lobster mini season visit the FWC's webpage.