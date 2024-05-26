1 injured after two airboats crash during Memorial Day weekend in Broward County

One person was airlifted to the hospital after two airboats collided in Broward County on Sunday.

Broward's Sheriff's Fire Rescue received a call about an airboat crash at Mack's Fish Camp around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters from BSFR, along with BSFR Air Rescue, responded to the scene where they quickly located a man with injuries.

The patient sustained significant lacerations to the side of his body and was airlifted as a trauma alert to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, according to Fire Rescue officials.

The cause of the crash and the victim's condition have not been released.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reportedly taken over the investigation.