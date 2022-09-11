1 Man Burned in Wilton Manors House Fire

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Oakland Park Fire Rescue are investigating a two-alarm house fire in Wilton Manors Saturday night that left one person burned.

The flames erupted just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the single family home located on the 2900 block of Northwest 1st Avenue in Wilton Manors.

Video of the incident shows rescue crews battling to put out the flames.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the only occupant of the home said that when he went into the bedroom it was on fire. He attempted to extinguish the flames, but he was burned on his hands and feet.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, but there is no information as to his condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.