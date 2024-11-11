Florida City

1 man dead after fight ends in shooting in Florida City

By Chris Hush

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in Florida City early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to police, at about 6:30 a.m. Monday a group of individuals were involved in a dispute that became physical.

Video appears to show the incident happened in or around the Budget Host Inn Motel.

Police told NBC6 that during the fight, someone pulled out a firearm and shot a man.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami-Dade firefighters where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Office assumed the investigation of this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

Florida City
