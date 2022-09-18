1 Man Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Sawgrass Expressway

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway early Sunday morning.

According to FHP, a man was driving east on the westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway when he crashed in a head-on collision with another car.

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue transported both drivers to Broward Health North with incapacitating injuries.

The wrong-way driver, a 33-year-old man from Lauderhill, is being treated at the hospital, but troopers confirmed the victim of the crash, a 36-year-old Parkland man, died.

The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash.

