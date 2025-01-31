1 student killed, 1 hurt after they're struck by semi truck near Florida middle school

One student was killed and another was hospitalized after they were struck by a semi truck while on bicycles near a middle school in Palm Beach County.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday near Woodlands Middle School in Lake Worth.

According to a Palm Beach Sheriff's Office report, 13-year-old Landon Coggin and 12-year-old Elias Angel were on bicycles on the shoulder of a roadway when they crashed into each other.

Coggin and Angel overturned onto the roadway and into the path of the truck and were run over, the report said.

Coggin was killed and Angel was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The report said the truck's driver didn't contribute to the cause of the crash.

The boys were both 8th graders at the school, NBC affiliate WPTV confirmed.

"It is with great sadness I inform you that one of our students has died following an off-campus incident. Another student involved in the incident is currently in the hospital," Woodlands Middle's principal said in a message to parents. "I have been in touch with their families. On behalf of Woodlands Middle School, I have expressed our sincere condolences to the family of the student who has passed away. I will do what I can to provide support on behalf of our school community."