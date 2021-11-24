HOLIDAYS 2021

100 Percent Chance of Snow Every Night at Dolphin Mall's Magical Snowfall

Snow wasn’t in the NBC 6 First Alert forecast, but then again our meteorologists don’t have a magic wand. The Dolphin Mall though, says it predicts snowfall every night at 7 p.m. for the rest of the year.

The Magical Snowfall, a 17-year tradition, doesn’t even need below freezing temperatures or cold fronts to make the white stuff fall.

All it takes is some kids, and even adults, to wave a magic wand and unleash a snow storm. 

"It’s amazing, for the kids,” said one attendee.

The show is every night at 7 p.m. and on weekend there is another show at 9 p.m.

15 minutes before each show, Dolphin Mall will give away the magic wands.

The Wonderland runs through January 2, but there won’t be any snow Thanksgiving Day, December 24, 25, 31 or January 1.

