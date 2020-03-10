$100K Reward Offered in Miramar Teen’s 2018 Killing

A $100,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the 2018 killing of a 17-year-old in Miramar.

Medell Butler-Lebel was killed in a drive-by shooting the night of July 2, 2018, at 3195 Foxcroft Road, Miramar Police said. Two adults were also wounded in the shooting.

In addition to the $3,000 Crime Stoppers reward, family and friends have raised $97,000 in reward money in the case. The reward expires on July 29.

Butler-Lebel's mother was expected to discuss the case at a news conference later Tuesday.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a silver 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.