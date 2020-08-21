coronavirus

101-Year-Old Woman Recovering From COVID-19 Discharged From Hospital

By Stephanie Bertini

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 101-year-old South Florida woman recovering from the coronavirus was released from the hospital Friday.

Blanca Nieves Martin left Memorial Hospital in Miramar surrounded by staff giving her a round of applause.

"She is incredible," said Gabriela Suarez, her great-great-granddaughter.

Martin was first diagnosed with COVID on July 24 — that day she was admitted to Mount Sinai hospital in Miami Beach. After a week, she was released, but last Saturday on August 15 she told her family she was having trouble breathing. Paramedics rushed her to Memorial Hospital.

Her family believes Martin got the coronavirus from a relative.

The experience has been terrifying because of her age. Other than diabetes, the 101-year-old has always been in pretty good health. She often wears a smile and lives a very active lifestyle.

Her family says she’s someone who enjoys each and every day like it’s her last — and they’re grateful she’s well enough to see more days ahead.

Martin will turn 102 on November 15. She is still recovering at home but doctors say she’s healthy enough to be home with family. 

