12 Miami Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Starred Status for Excellence. See the Full List

Making it into the Michelin Guide is considered by many as the pinnacle of success in the restaurant industry that could propel an eatery toward worldwide notability.

During a live ceremony at loanDepot Park Thursday, Michelin announced its award winners for the 2023 edition of its Florida Michelin Guide.

So honored to have @visitmiami and @MichelinGuideNA at home with us today.



Michelin celebrated the release of their 2023 Guide with restaurants and chefs from around Central and South Florida for an award presentation. #MICHELINGUIDEFL pic.twitter.com/kKre6KD76Z — loanDepot park (@loanDepotpark) May 12, 2023

While 11 of last year's star winners maintained their status, one new restaurant was added to this year's list.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tambourine Room By Tristan Brandt is a delectable spot nestled inside Carillon Miami Wellness Beach Resort in Miami Beach, that is serving modern French cuisine with an Asian twist.

The restaurant received one star, with the Florida Michelin Guide stating that the duo of Chef Tristan Brandt and Timo Steubing "delivers a colorful, multicourse tasting grounded in French cuisine with notable Asian inspiration."

Like to congratulate the @MichelinGuideNA starred restaurants in Miami 👏 #MICHELINGUIDEFL pic.twitter.com/RwP7acfDcj — Greater Miami and Miami Beach (@visitmiami) May 12, 2023

A total of 19 restaurants between Miami, Orlando and Tampa earned stars, ranging on a scale of one to three.

One star is “worth a stop,” two stars is “worth a detour,” and three stars is “worth a special journey,” according to the guide.

Here's who made this year's list:

Two Starred Restaurants

• L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

One Starred Restaurants

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt

Ariete

Boia de

Cote Miami

The Den at Azabu Miami

Elcielo Miami

Hiden

Le Jardinier Miami

Los Félix

Stubborn Seed

The Surf Club Restaurant

L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in the Miami Design District earned two Michelin stars for the second year in a row.

Michelin also unveiled its Florida Bib Gourmand list last week, recognizing more moderately priced eateries.

This year, two Miami restaurants were added: Rosie’s in Little River and Jaguar Sun in downtown. Jaguar Sun won the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award as well.

These are the restaurants that made this year's list of Bib Gourmand: