12 Miami Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Starred Status for Excellence. See the Full List

Making it into the Michelin Guide is considered by many as the pinnacle of success in the restaurant industry that could propel an eatery toward worldwide notability.
During a live ceremony at loanDepot Park Thursday, Michelin announced its award winners for the 2023 edition of its Florida Michelin Guide.
While 11 of last year's star winners maintained their status, one new restaurant was added to this year's list.
Tambourine Room By Tristan Brandt is a delectable spot nestled inside Carillon Miami Wellness Beach Resort in Miami Beach, that is serving modern French cuisine with an Asian twist.
The restaurant received one star, with the Florida Michelin Guide stating that the duo of Chef Tristan Brandt and Timo Steubing "delivers a colorful, multicourse tasting grounded in French cuisine with notable Asian inspiration."
A total of 19 restaurants between Miami, Orlando and Tampa earned stars, ranging on a scale of one to three.
One star is “worth a stop,” two stars is “worth a detour,” and three stars is “worth a special journey,” according to the guide.
Here's who made this year's list:
Two Starred Restaurants
• L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami
One Starred Restaurants
- Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt
- Ariete
- Boia de
- Cote Miami
- The Den at Azabu Miami
- Elcielo Miami
- Hiden
- Le Jardinier Miami
- Los Félix
- Stubborn Seed
- The Surf Club Restaurant
L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in the Miami Design District earned two Michelin stars for the second year in a row.
Michelin also unveiled its Florida Bib Gourmand list last week, recognizing more moderately priced eateries.
This year, two Miami restaurants were added: Rosie’s in Little River and Jaguar Sun in downtown. Jaguar Sun won the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award as well.
These are the restaurants that made this year's list of Bib Gourmand:
- Chug’s Diner in Coconut Grove
- Doya in Wynwood
- El Turco in Upper Buena Vista
- Ghee Indian Kitchen in Kendall
- Hometown Barbecue in Allapattah
- Jaguar Sun in downtown Miami
- La Natural in Little River
- Lucali in Miami Beach
- Lung Yai in Little Havana
- Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Miami Design District
- Michael’s Genuine in Miami Design District
- Phuc Yea in MiMo
- Rosie’s in Little River
- Sanguich de Miami in Little Havana
- Tinta y Cafe in Coral Gables
- Zak the Baker in Wynwood
- Zitz Sum in Coral Gables