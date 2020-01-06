126 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled onto Fort Lauderdale Neighborhoods: Report

According to a report from Fort Lauderdale officials, a combined 126 million gallons of sewage spilled onto the streets of neighborhoods after six sewer main breaks plagued the area in December.

The report shows the bulk of the damage was done in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

In Hector Park, 35.4 million gallons of sewage was discharged, while Virginia Young Park dealt with 77.57 million gallons, the report says.

Officials also reported that 13.70 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Himmarshee canal. A waterway advisory remains in effect for the body of water.

The sewer main breaks have since been repaired, as city officials focus on replacing the pipes that ruptured in Victoria Park.

The city says it will submit the full report to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Broward County.

The full report:

Rio Vista/Hector Park (1000 block Ponce De Leon Dr. – Dec. 10, 2019) - 35.40 million gallons

Rio Vista/Virginia Young Park (900 block SE 10 St. – Dec. 20, 2019) - 77.57 million gallons

Himmarshee Canal (SE 2 St. and SE 9 Ave. – Dec. 21, 2019) - 13.70 million gallons (combined discharges)

Victoria Park (1600 block NE 5 St – Dec. 27, 2019) - 154,600 gallons

Victoria Park (1600 block NE 5 St. – Dec. 30, 2019) - 44,620 gallons

Coral Ridge Country Club Estates (2800 block NE 36 St. – Dec. 30, 2019) - 8,075 gallons

Total: 126,877,295 million gallons