13 people busted in major catalytic converter theft ring: Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

More than a dozen people were charged in connection to a major catalytic converter theft ring, Miami-Dade officials announced Thursday.

The Office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference to announce the 13 suspects arrested for the thefts. Fernandez Rundle was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels to discuss the charges.

The 13 people arrested were involved in a criminal racketeering enterprise that deals in the theft, sale and buying of catalytic converters.

