14-Year-Old Shot, Father Injured After Altercation in Homestead

A 14-year-old boy and his father are recovering in the hospital after an overnight altercation in Homestead Sunday, officials said.

According to Homestead police, the father was injured after he was pistol whipped on the head several times and his son was shot in the abdomen during the altercation at 636 SW 6th Avenue in Homestead.

Both victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital and are now listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back to NBC 6 for updates.