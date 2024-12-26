14-year-old shot in Fort Lauderdale after event at downtown club: Police

A 14-year-old was shot after someone opened fire in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday, police said.

It happened at around 1:29 a.m. in the 200 block of SW 3rd Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fort Lauderdale police said officers were in the area because a large crowd of teenagers had gathered after attending a downtown club hosting a teen event.

"While the crowd was gathered, an unknown suspect within the crowd fired a gun, striking a 14-year-old," police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

That teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

"We heard one, one shot go off,"" one man said. "There were people running all over the place."

The investigation is ongoing.

FLPD urges anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact them immediately.