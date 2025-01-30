15-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up' Pembroke Pines high school

A South Florida 15-year-old is facing charges for allegedly threatening in a group chat to "shoot up" a Pembroke Pines high school, police said Thursday.

The student, a 10th grader at South Broward High School, was taken into custody on a felony charge of electronic threats to kill, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials said the student made the threats against Charles W. Flanagan High School in a Snapchat group chat with other students.

One of the students, who was alarmed by the threat, then contacted 911, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officers responded to the teen's home and took him into custody. He was transported to a juvenile center.

Although the threat was isolated, police provided additional patrols at Flanagan High School. The campus remained safe and secure.