16 people displaced after fire erupts in North Miami apartment building

A total of 16 people have been displaced after a fire erupted at a North Miami apartment building early Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, shortly before 6:30 a.m. 14 MDFR units responded to a First Alarm apartment fire along the 700 block of NE 128 Street.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-story apartment building, officials said.

Firefighter then used hose lines to extinguish the fire and attacked the flames from the roof.

Video captured from the scene showed a massive cloud of black smoke coming from the building as fire crews used axes and chainsaws to gain entry.

All five apartment units were damaged in the fire and the American Red Cross has been requested to provide temporary assistance to the residents affected.

According to MDFR, no injuries were reported.