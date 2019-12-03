17 Migrants From Haiti, Bahamas Rescued off South Florida Coast

Coast Guard officials rescued over a dozen migrants from a disabled vessel off the coast of South Florida this weekend.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that the incident took place Saturday about 17 miles off the coast of Juno Beach, after the boat was reported overdue from the Bahamas heading to Boynton Beach.

In all, 14 migrants from Haiti and three from the Bahamas were on board with everyone receiving food, water and medical attention from officials.

All on board were eventually transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.