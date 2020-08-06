17-Year-Old Girl Wanted in Armed Carjacking Caught Trying to Board Plane at MIA: BSO

A 17-year-old girl who was caught on camera carjacking a man at gunpoint last month was arrested minutes before she tried to board a flight at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office robbery detectives arrested the teen at MIA Wednesday night as she was trying to fly out of town under someone else's name, officials said.

The carjacking happened last month outside a self-parking facility near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect rob the man at gunpoint and flee in the car with belongings from the man and his friend.

A short time later, surveillance video from a Dania Beach IHoP showed the suspect, wearing an "Unleash the Madness" shirt, using the victims' credit cards, officials said.

BSO detectives received tips and were able to determine that the teen was the person seen in the surveillance videos, officials said. Detectives said she confessed to the crimes.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces charges including armed carjacking, armed robbery, and fraudulent use of a credit card.