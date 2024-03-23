18-year-old arrested for allegedly beating up at 14-year-old teen in Sunny Isles: Police

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday and is facing charges of child abuse after a video posted on social media on Monday March 18 depicts him beating up a 14-year-old teen in Sunny Isles, according to a press release by Sunny Isles Beach Police Department.

According to the arrest report, the parents of the 14-year-old victim reported the incident with the police and showed them the video posted on social media.

The arrest reports states that the victim was at the Gwen Margolis Park sitting at table with some friends when 18-year-old Mykola Sokol approached them and told the victim he liked his cap. Sokol then reached as if to take the cap off the victim’s head, but the victim moved Sokol’s hand away and words were exchanged leading Sokol to push the victim and the fight ensued

According to the police, the video shows Sokol and co-defendant punching the victim in the back numerous times before someone grabbed him and pushed him aside. Sokol then managed to throw the victim to the ground, held him with his knee and continued punching him.

Sokol then stood up and stomped the victim’s head into the ground, rendering him unconscious, the arrest report said.

Sokol would then jump back on top of the unconscious victim and punched him two more times, then stood back up and kicked him in the face before walking away, the arrest report said.

Sokol was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and was transported to Turner Gilford Knight Center.