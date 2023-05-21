18-Year-Old Driver Dead After Crashing Into Abandoned FDOT Building Near Bird Road

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning.

According to the FHP, the incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Sunday when a man died after crashing his vehicle into an abandoned Florida Department of Transportation building.

Video footage shows his 2018 Kia Stinger completely destroyed and a massive hole on the side of the building.

The 18-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, was traveling southbound on State Road 821 and was taking the southbound exit ramp to State Road 976 near Bird Road when he lost control of his car and later collided with a median wall, authorities said.

Th vehicle then overturned over the median wall, and hit an abandoned FDOT building. The car came to a final rest on its roof.

According to the FHP, the driver was later found dead in the vehicle by Fire Rescue, but no other occupants were in the car.