187 Cuban Migrants Made Landfall in Florida Keys Over 2-Day Stretch

A large number of Cuban migrants continue to make landfall in the Florida Keys, with dozens taken into custody over the weekend.

At least 187 migrants were arrested after 10 separate landings in the Keys over a two-day stretch, U.S. Border Patrol officials said Sunday.

#𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Over the past two days, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector along with support from LE partners responded to 10 migrant landings in the Florida Keys & arrested 187 Cuban migrants. @USCGSoutheast @CBPAMORegDirSE @mcsonews #borderpatrol #Cuba #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/1WziHB71Y8 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) August 14, 2022

On Saturday, officials said they'd responded to five migrant landings in the Florida Keys and arrested 78 in the previous 24 hours.

#BREAKING: During the past 24 hours, Miami Sector Border Patrol agents along with support from @CBPAMORegDirSE & LE partners responded to five migrant landings in the Florida Keys & arrested 78 Cuban migrants. Photos below are from three of the events.#borderpatrol #cuba #photo pic.twitter.com/w6AK0NoMdW — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) August 13, 2022

On Thursday, 19 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after arriving in Marathon in a homemade boat.

#Alert: 19 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody this morning after arriving to Marathon, FL on a homemade boat. There are 16 adult males & 3 adult females in the group. The migrants will be processed for removal proceedings. #thursday #cbp #florida pic.twitter.com/G2PTwf5IcD — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) August 11, 2022

The previous day, 16 Cuban migrants and one suspected smuggler were taken into custody after making landfall near Marathon, officials said.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, U.S. Coast Guard crews have interdicted nearly 4,000 Cuban migrants, the most since 2016, when 5,396 Cuban migrants were interdicted.

More than 60 have died while making the dangerous sea voyage.

"The year our forces have significantly increased our patrols intent on finding those in peril and rescuing migrants from grossly overloaded and dangerous vessels," said Chief of Enforcement Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. "Since Oct. 1, 2021, there are 61 empty place settings at family dinners because people made the decision or were convinced by smugglers to take to the sea in these type of vessels."