19-Year-Old Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

A South Florida man appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of uploading numerous videos of child pornography online.

Eduardo Mendoza, 19, faces several counts of possessing and promoting sexual performance by a child and voyeurism.

Mendoza is accused of uploading more than two dozen videos to online accounts. Some of the children in the videos were as young as a few months old to seven years old.

Mendoza is also accused of secretly taping a family member while she was in bed. He was ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim’s home, school or place of employment. Attorney information was not available.