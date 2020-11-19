2 Disturbances Could Become Next Named Storms in Record Setting Hurricane Season

In what has already been a record setting 2020 hurricane season, two more disturbances could become the next named storms with fewer than two weeks until the season comes to an end.

The first system over the far southwest part of the Caribbean Sea has just a 10 percent chance of becoming a named storm over the next five days, but its movement to the west could bring even more rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras – countries both affected by recent landfall from hurricanes Eta and Iota.

A second system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves over Bermuda and the Bahamas, but it is forecast to move into the Atlantic Ocean and away from South Florida and the United States.

If the systems do become named storms, Kappa and Lambda would be the next names with 2020 already setting the record for most named storms. The 2020 hurricane season is set to end November 30th.