tracking the tropics

2 Disturbances Could Become Next Named Storms in Record Setting Hurricane Season

If the systems do become named storms, Kappa and Lambda would be the next names

NBC Universal, Inc.

In what has already been a record setting 2020 hurricane season, two more disturbances could become the next named storms with fewer than two weeks until the season comes to an end.

The first system over the far southwest part of the Caribbean Sea has just a 10 percent chance of becoming a named storm over the next five days, but its movement to the west could bring even more rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras – countries both affected by recent landfall from hurricanes Eta and Iota.

A second system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves over Bermuda and the Bahamas, but it is forecast to move into the Atlantic Ocean and away from South Florida and the United States.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Local Hospitals to Get COVID Vaccine, Heat Get ‘Precious' With Draft Pick

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

If the systems do become named storms, Kappa and Lambda would be the next names with 2020 already setting the record for most named storms. The 2020 hurricane season is set to end November 30th.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

tracking the tropicsfirst alert weather2020 hurricane season
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us