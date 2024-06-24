2 hospitalized after boat explosion and fire at Crandon Park Marina

Two people were hospitalized after a boat exploded at the Crandon Park Marina boat ramp on Sunday, authorities said.

The explosion happened around 12:15 p.m. when the operator of a 1999 30-foot inboard boat started the vessel, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

The boat, which was carrying four adults, caught fire, FWC officials said.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed the boat engulfed in flames as thick black smoke rose into the air.

Two of the four passengers were injured and were taken to a nearby medical center for treatment. Their exact conditions were unknown.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved in the incident.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.