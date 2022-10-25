2 Hospitalized After Multi-Car Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Two people had to be freed from a truck and were airlifted to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the exit to Okeechobee Road.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said an Isuzu landscaping truck was involved in a crash with four other vehicles. The two people in the Isuzu had to be extricated from the vehicle by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the Turnpike were temporarily shut down so two fire rescue helicopters could land and airlift the two Isuzu occupants to the hospital, officials said.

The injuries were non-life threatening. The roadway was reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.