2 hurt in boat fire off Pelican Harbor Marina in North Bay Village

A boat fire left two people hurt off Pelican Harbor Marina in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The fire department said units found a vessel engulfed in flames after an "explosive alert."

Crews worked to quickly put the fire out, authorities said.

Aerial images showed the vessel covered in a fire retardant as City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boats assessed the situation.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

NBC6 is working to learn more. Refresh for updates.