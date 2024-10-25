Fires

2 hurt in boat fire off Pelican Harbor Marina in North Bay Village

Aerial video showed the vessel covered in a fire retardant.

A boat fire left two people hurt off Pelican Harbor Marina in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The fire department said units found a vessel engulfed in flames after an "explosive alert."

Crews worked to quickly put the fire out, authorities said.

Aerial images showed the vessel covered in a fire retardant as City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boats assessed the situation.

NBC6 is working to learn more. Refresh for updates.

