2 in custody after police pursuit of red Corvette in South Florida

A police pursuit of a reportedly stolen red Corvette ended with a man and woman in custody in South Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The chase was believed to have begun in Miami Gardens and footage showed officers pursuing the Corvette into a neighborhood near Hallandale Beach and West Park.

Authorities eventually moved in and stopped the Corvette and surrounded it. A man who was driving and a female passenger were taken into custody at gunpoint.

No other information was immediately known.

