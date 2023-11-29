South Florida

2 in custody after police pursuit of red Corvette in South Florida

The pursuit was believed to have started in Miami Gardens and reportedly involved a stolen Corvette

A police pursuit of a reportedly stolen red Corvette ended with a man and woman in custody in South Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The chase was believed to have begun in Miami Gardens and footage showed officers pursuing the Corvette into a neighborhood near Hallandale Beach and West Park.

Authorities eventually moved in and stopped the Corvette and surrounded it. A man who was driving and a female passenger were taken into custody at gunpoint.

No other information was immediately known.

