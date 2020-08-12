2 in Custody After Shots Fired at Uber on I-95 in Hollywood: FHP

Two men were taken into custody after shots were fired at an Uber driver and his passengers on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Hollywood Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

According to FHP, the Uber driver and his two passengers were in a black Honda when a white Mercedes pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire at least four times.

The bullets struck the front of the car, but no one inside was hit or injured.

After the gunshots, the Uber driver followed the Mercedes off the Hollywood Boulevard exit and called 911.

Hollywood Police responded and started chasing the Mercedes, and the driver and passenger of the Mercedes bailed out of the car in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and 13th Avenue, officials said.

Police set up a perimeter and took both suspects into custody, officials said.

Officials haven't released the identities of the suspects or said what charges they may face, and it's unknown what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.