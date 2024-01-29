Fort Lauderdale

2 injured after early morning shooting in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC6

NBC6

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a shooting left two people injured early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of NE 62nd Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two possible victims.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victims to an area hospital, but officials have not released any information on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdaleshooting
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us