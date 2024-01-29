2 injured after early morning shooting in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a shooting left two people injured early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of NE 62nd Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two possible victims.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victims to an area hospital, but officials have not released any information on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.