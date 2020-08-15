2 Killed, 1 Juvenile Injured in Gould Double Shooting

A child is currently recovering at a hospital following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people dead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the three victims were standing outside of a home at the 2100 block of 114th Court in Goulds when three armed men approached the group and opened fire. The gunmen then entered a vehicle and fled.

Two of the victims, identified as adult men in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police say the juvenile underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The three gunmen are still at large. Authorities have not released information on any leads.