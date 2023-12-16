2 killed after fiery crash into FPL pole in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach police responded to a traffic crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon.

According to NMBPD, a single car struck an FPL pole at NE 172nd Street and U.S. 1.

Video from the scene shows the car becoming unrecognizable after it caught fire.

By Saturday night, NMBPD had posted an update on social media saying that traffic between NE 163rd St. and 172nd St. had been reopened.

UPDATE:



The lights at Biscayne BD/NE 163 ST are functional again and Northbound traffic on Biscayne BD between NE 163 ST-172 ST has been reopened and is flowing. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 17, 2023

Because this is an active investigation, police say the identities are unable to be released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.