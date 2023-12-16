North Miami Beach

2 killed after fiery crash into FPL pole in North Miami Beach

Traffic between NE 163rd St. and 172nd St. has been reopened.

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

North Miami Beach police responded to a traffic crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon.

According to NMBPD, a single car struck an FPL pole at NE 172nd Street and U.S. 1.

Video from the scene shows the car becoming unrecognizable after it caught fire.

By Saturday night, NMBPD had posted an update on social media saying that traffic between NE 163rd St. and 172nd St. had been reopened.

Because this is an active investigation, police say the identities are unable to be released at this time.

