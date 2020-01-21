2 Killed in Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop: Florida Highway Patrol

Two people who fled from a traffic stop in St. Petersburg died in a crash on Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A short time before the crash, St. Petersburg police stopped the vehicle. The car, driven by a 28-year-old man, fled from the officers, who didn't pursue them, troopers said in an incident report.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, the report said. The car crossed the median, crashed into a tree and rolled over multiple times.

Pinellas: Fatal fiery crash claims 2 men who had fled from an earlier traffic stop overnight on I-275 near 22nd Ave N; Interstate open as of 6:15 AM. pic.twitter.com/QdL3EbFoN7 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) January 21, 2020

The 33-year-old passenger was ejected from the car as it rolled over and erupted into flames, the report said.

The crash closed I-275 for several hours.

The names of the crash victims haven't been released.