Florida

2 Killed in Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop: Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol

Two people who fled from a traffic stop in St. Petersburg died in a crash on Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two people who fled from a traffic stop in St. Petersburg died in a crash on Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A short time before the crash, St. Petersburg police stopped the vehicle. The car, driven by a 28-year-old man, fled from the officers, who didn't pursue them, troopers said in an incident report.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, the report said. The car crossed the median, crashed into a tree and rolled over multiple times.

The 33-year-old passenger was ejected from the car as it rolled over and erupted into flames, the report said.

The crash closed I-275 for several hours.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 21 hours ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Deputy Injured After Losing Control of Vehicle, Crashing Into Power Poles

The names of the crash victims haven't been released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us