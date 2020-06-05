2 Men Detained After Early Morning Chase, Crash Involving Miami PD Vehicle

Two men were detained after an early morning chase and crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle.

Miami Police officials say officers were investigating a crash near the Northwest 27th Avenue bridge when one of them recognized a white van driving by that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run crash this past April.

Officers followed the van, which began to flee and the chase continued before ending near the intersection of the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court when a police cruiser collided with the back of the van.

Two men inside the van fled and were taken into custody a short time later, but police have not said if either has been arrested or charged at this time as the investigation continues.

Police did say the van was stolen, but have not confirmed if it is the one from that earlier incident.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for more updates