Miami

2 Men Detained After Early Morning Chase, Crash Involving Miami PD Vehicle

An officer recognized a white van driving by that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run crash this past April

Two men were detained after an early morning chase and crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle.

Miami Police officials say officers were investigating a crash near the Northwest 27th Avenue bridge when one of them recognized a white van driving by that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run crash this past April.

Officers followed the van, which began to flee and the chase continued before ending near the intersection of the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court when a police cruiser collided with the back of the van.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – How Offensive Posts Can Get You Fired, Woman’s Persistence Works to Get Benefits

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Two men inside the van fled and were taken into custody a short time later, but police have not said if either has been arrested or charged at this time as the investigation continues.

Police did say the van was stolen, but have not confirmed if it is the one from that earlier incident.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for more updates

This article tagged under:

MiamiFirst Alert Trafficpolice involved crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us